PANIC AT THE DISCO:

I mean, if you can’t name five things you accomplished in a 40 hour work week, then you aren’t providing any value. https://t.co/MTbim9757k

The rational response from someone who actually does work for the federal government: https://t.co/wz2qvJWkBC pic.twitter.com/u2XjGxb54e

The state of America: People feeling as if their rights are violated for having to make a list of 5 things they accomplished over a 40 hour period. How many people are going to list “responding to this email” as one?

— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 23, 2025