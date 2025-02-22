I’M LOVING THIS.

"What would you say, you do here?" pic.twitter.com/aYrStVSHMk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2025

Kash talked about doing this before being nominated, and it's great to see it happening. Hunstville has a major FBI field training center at Redstone Arsenal. This seems to indicate he is getting them out of office cubicles and out there to doing forensics and tactical… — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) February 22, 2025

Let them fight actual crime outside of DC, rather than commit crimes in DC. And Huntsville is hardly a place of exile; it’s a very nice university town and nowadays the largest city in Alabama, though that perhaps says as much about Birmingham’s urban decay as about Huntsville’s growth.

