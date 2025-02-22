WELL, YES:
This is precisely it: 99% of the criticisms of Trump consists of shock that he is presuming to be president. https://t.co/xtayPSbR8x
— Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) February 22, 2025
