LET’S FACE IT LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE PEOPLE OF EUROPE THREATEN THE EU’S SURVIVAL: Wrong, Politico, Climate Change Does Not Threaten the EU’s Survival, But Climate Policy Does.
And as always I’m rooting for the people, there as here.
