GOOD:

“I promise you the following: there will be accountability within the FBI and outside of the FBI, and we will do it through rigorous constitutional oversight starting this weekend.” pic.twitter.com/nlT6t8oPJ1

Meanwhile, advice from a wired-in reader:

What Kash Patel needs to do is hit the ground running with a lightning strike round of firings, disciplinary actions, DOJ investigations and prosecutions. Which has already started but needs to be ramped wayTF up. Knock them back on their heels. Put every single senior agent in a personal defensive state. Plus a lot of the junior ones.

Go after them like … well, like the FBI. They’ll start turning on each other.

Put them on the receiving end for a change. A taste of their own medicine. With predawn raids and perp walks.

It’ll hamstring the agency at the upper levels, render it combat-ineffective. So political operations come to a complete halt. The lower level agents doing sometimes actually useful work in the field offices should be able for the most part to keep doing that. Unless any given agent here or there was involved in, you know, dirty unconstitutional gestapo-style work.

Knock them back on their heels with rapid fire firings, disciplinary action. Suspend all operations until they can justify those operations and their methods. What kind of coercion are they practicing, what use of criminal and other informants. Make them justify everything, because face it, their track record is spotty at best.

Treat the FBI like the corrupt, incompetent, partisan and criminal organization it is. Then work back from that. Get some of Elon’s 20-year-olds in there to apply the screws. You won’t see a lot of people shedding tears for dirty feds.

I highly doubt there is any worthwhile, legit FBI investigation or operation that will be harmed by a pause of a week or a month or two. Exempt counter-terrorism from suspension, not review. Not that they have that good a track record, but…

Oh, here’s a good one. Inform FBI agents they might be shown leniency if they rat out their rotten colleagues.

A few executions, I mean firings, should focus the minds of the others.

And don’t forget the pre-dawn raids and perp walks. Treat them as they have treated the American people.