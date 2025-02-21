SHOW ME YOUR A JEALOUS MIDWIT WITHOUT — WELL, NO, YOU’RE PRETTY MUCH TELLING ME YOU’RE A JEALOUS MIDWIT, TOO: Musk Biographer Claims There Is Zero Evidence Elon Musk Is Smart. “Boeing can’t make a space capsule anymore; the Space Launch System is a boondoggle, and Starlink and SpaceX are indispensable to the world. Musk did that. Tesla and SpaceX did not appear out of thin air, everybody said that their success was impossible and they have never been duplicated, and Blue Origin began with the same advantages as SpaceX–more, really–and has accomplished next to nothing. Everybody goes gaga over Nikola Tesla, rightly so, but he doesn’t hold a candle to Elon Musk. The world’s space industry would be 1/20th the size it is without Musk.”