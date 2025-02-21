I FEEL LIKE THE LUXURY SEDAN MARKET ISN’T AS IMPORTANT AS IT USED TO BE: Mercedes Is Readying a Significant S-Class Update for 2026.

As I said when I looked at the Maybach sedan, it would be nice if I had a driver, but most of the luxury is in the back seat. I do like that you can still get a V8, though a friend of mine is hoarding his V12.

Plus: “Mercedes’ plan to retain gas engines is likely a smart move, as buyers have proven to be fickle when it comes to high-priced EVs, especially with performance models like those made and tuned by AMG.”

At present, EVs are a niche product.