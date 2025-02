ACCOUNTABILITY: Trump DOJ Accuses Judge Handling Trans Military Case Of ‘Hostile And Egregious Misconduct.’ “DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle informed Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan on Friday that United States District Court Judge Ana C. Reyes engaged in such conduct toward DOJ’s attorneys, suggesting bias and disrespect toward the DOJ’s position and imperiling a fair weighing of the case.”

Dont’t let them perform for their lefty friends with impunity.