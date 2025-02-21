HEH:
Not my idea but someone suggested DOGE should be renamed Federal Agency for Financial Oversight.
😆
— Jason Coursey (@JasonCoursey) February 17, 2025
HEH:
Not my idea but someone suggested DOGE should be renamed Federal Agency for Financial Oversight.
😆
— Jason Coursey (@JasonCoursey) February 17, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.