I’VE BEEN CALLING FOR THESE SINCE 2002:

BIG: Trump calls for national paper ballot elections – cost just 8% of the cost of electronic systems, can produce accurate auditable results on election night, and have invisible security features that prevent counterfeiting. Fact Check: True -> More https://t.co/foMYd4A9AH https://t.co/WZZXSq4B48 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 21, 2025

Related:

Election Integrity: 77% Favor Voter ID https://t.co/RWqKlyYBsX — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 21, 2025

Once again, the Democrats are on the 20% side of 80/20 issues.