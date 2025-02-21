CHANGE: Trump DOJ Declares Multi-Layered Protections for Administrative Law Judges Unconstitutional, Dismantling Longstanding Shield for Unelected Bureaucrats. “The DOJ’s position aligns with the Supreme Court’s 2010 Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Bd. decision, which struck down similar ‘multilayer protection from removal’ for executive officers. The Court ruled that such barriers were an unconstitutional infringement on the president’s authority to oversee executive officers.”

This has been coming for a while. If the president can’t remove them they’re not executive officers. If they’re not executive officers, they can’t be in the executive branch.