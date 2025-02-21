A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN POINTING THIS OUT FOR YEARS: We’re Having Fewer Forest Fires – And That’s a Big Problem: Modern wildfires are less frequent but more severe due to fire suppression and fuel buildup. Scientists urge prescribed burns and fuel treatments to reduce wildfire risks. Greens, however, have blocked this most places. Then they blame the resulting mega-fires on “climate change.”
