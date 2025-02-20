IF ISRAEL TREATS GAZA LIKE THE ALLIES TREATED DRESDEN OR TOKYO, HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL REALLY CARE?

The Grand Mufti of Dubai, Ahmed al-Haddad, reportedly stated after watching the scenes of dead Israeli babies being paraded in coffins in Gaza:

‘Hamas has brought shame to Islam on a level never seen before.’

🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/orR58GuM7d

— Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 20, 2025