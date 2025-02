EVERY DAY IS CHRISTMAS (CONT’D):

🚨BREAKING🚨

ATF’s Chief Counsel Pamela Hicks has been fired and escorted out of the Washington, D.C. headquarters.

Hicks oversaw the enforcement of every Biden infringement of the Second Amendment since taking the position in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Cvg8HN2gvP

— Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) February 20, 2025