RELIGIOUS ATROCITIES THE WESTERN MEDIA DON’T CARE ABOUT: 70 Christians Beheaded In Congo Church: “We don’t know what to do or how to pray; we’ve had enough of massacres.”
If you’ve had enough, arm yourselves and kill the offenders.
