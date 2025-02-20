ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL OF OBFUSCATION: Zeldin EPA discovers $2 billion stashed away by Biden admin for Stacey Abrams-linked climate group.
All in all it’s just another, another brick on the wall.
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL OF OBFUSCATION: Zeldin EPA discovers $2 billion stashed away by Biden admin for Stacey Abrams-linked climate group.
All in all it’s just another, another brick on the wall.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.