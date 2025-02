IN MY OPINION, A MISTAKE. MY GUESS IS THE DEMOCRATS CREATED THE WAR AND WERE FEEDING OFF IT, WHILE OSTENSIBLY HELPING THE UKRAINE, BUT NOT ENOUGH THAT IT COULD WIN: Trump Calls Zelensky a Dictator, Blames Ukraine for War With Russia.

It’s always a mistake to appease Russia. It won’t stay appeased, and it would only consider itself safe if it stood with its boot on the necks of the whole world. It might be too wounded now to cause too much trouble, but I wouldn’t bet on it.