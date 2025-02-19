THE CIVIL SERVICE’S PARTISANSHIP PROBLEM: “Here’s a dirty secret about the federal government many Americans are just learning: It’s run by Democrats, even when voters elect Republicans. Presidents come and go, but the permanent federal bureaucracy remains the same, and it has a distinct partisan tilt. When Americans send a Republican to the Oval Office, they get a government still administered mostly by the other party. Yes, that makes a sham of democracy. But no president before Donald Trump was prepared to confront the problem.”

Solution: Abolish the civil service.