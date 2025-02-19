ME, TWO MONTHS AGO: End Home Rule for Washington, DC.

Trump, now: End home rule for Washington, DC.

Actually, I went farther: “The Constitution empowers Congress to create and govern such a district; it doesn’t actually require that district to exist. What’s now DC could be ceded back to Maryland, where it came from in the first place. Since Maryland is already a blue state, this wouldn’t affect its political makeup much.”

Also, if the District were abolished, its three (always Democratic) presidential electors would vanish with it, something that didn’t occur to me when I wrote my piece.