HIS TOUGHEST TASK YET: Trump Promised to Fix McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines—Will He Deliver? Heh. “While fixing McDonald’s ice cream machines may seem minor, it would be a symbolic reminder to Americans each day of Trump’s commitment to business innovation, solutions, efficiency and deregulation — core ideas that galvanize President Trump and the Republican voting base.”
