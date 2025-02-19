NATURE IS HEALING: UPenn becomes sixth Ivy League school to end pandemic ‘test-optional’ policy for undergrads: The University of Pennsylvania announced it would require standardized test scores for undergraduates in the upcoming admissions cycle. The school says the change will bring ‘clarity and transparency to the application process.’
