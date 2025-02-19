SOUNDS PRETTY INSURRECTION-Y TO ME: WATCH: Did a Senate Democrat Just Call for an Insurrection?.
“Massachusetts is where revolutions are born,” Markey began. “And the revolution against Donald Trump and Elon Musk starts here.”
