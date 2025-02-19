LEFTISTS HAVE A COMPULSION TO MAKE EVERYTHING THEY TOUCH AS UGLY AS THEIR SOULS:

“The Britain I grew up in was the most peaceful, gentle & homogenous society that has ever existed with extraordinarily low levels of crime & high levels of public trust. That has been deliberately destroyed.” — Historian David Starkey, 2024. Britain needs #Remigration. pic.twitter.com/6A7OuSQILb — Sapphire (@sapphire18_) February 18, 2025

Flashback: Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. “The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and ‘rub the Right’s nose in diversity,’ according to Andrew Neather, a former adviser to Tony Blair, Jack Straw and David Blunkett.”