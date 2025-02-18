CHRIS BRAY: A Shameless, Aggressive, and Dangerous Descent Into Obvious Evil. “Margaret Brennan’s bizarre response to JD Vance’s speech in Munich — free speech? but that’s the weapon the Nazis used to commit the Holocaust! — wasn’t mere ignorance or accident. It’s a maneuver. You’re going to see more of it, in an urgent wave of moral inversion.”

Plus:

Read the piece in the New Republic, and look closely at Michael Tomasky’s language, which is full of Stasi-adjacent framing: “The Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) has been declared a ‘suspected extremist’ organization by the German domestic intelligence agency.” The security agencies have spoken! This political party is declaratively engaged in crimethink, and must therefore be shunned and suppressed! Do people authentically arguing against fascism present the declarations of the state security apparatus as the final word that ends political debate?

There’s a lot of Stasi envy on the left.

Also: “Michael Tomasky is evil, full stop. Clumsy and stupid, yes, but casually and cheerfully evil. This is societal poison. The argument that freedom is fascism is exceptionally dangerous. Fight this. Be rude about it.”