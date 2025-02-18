TURNING THE PATRIARCHY UPSIDE DOWN:
The pinned video on Delta’s TikTok account: pic.twitter.com/leDMlhtAq3
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025
TURNING THE PATRIARCHY UPSIDE DOWN:
The pinned video on Delta’s TikTok account: pic.twitter.com/leDMlhtAq3
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.