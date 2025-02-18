NEVER TRUST A “FEMINIST MAN:” Ex-Argentine President Charged With Beating First Lady While in Office: Alberto Fernández, who called himself the country’s first feminist leader, allegedly battered his partner for years.

The charges, made public Monday after a seven-month investigation by Judge Julián Ercolini, charged Fernández with aggravated serious assault as part of gender-based violence, several counts of aggravated minor assault and coercive threats.

Fernández and his lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment. In a recent court appearance, Fernández said, “If anyone in the relationship was assaulted, it was me. If anyone had to endure insults and mistreatment, it was me.”

The case, which Yáñez has discussed publicly, has led to an uproar in Argentina, with both opponents of Fernández and his onetime allies in the leftist Peronist movement calling the case horrific.

As president, Fernández called himself the “first feminist” of Argentina and created the Ministry of Women to crack down on batterers.