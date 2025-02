IT’S OKAY: THE LONGER THEY FOCUS ON THIS FALSEHOOD, THE SLOWER THEY’LL CATCH UP TO THE MASSIVE MOVEMENT OF MINORITY VOTERS TO THE GOP:

His Secretary of State is Cuban, his Attorney General is a woman, his Secretary of Agriculture is a woman, his nominee for Labor Secretary is a Hispanic woman, his HUD Secretary is a black man, his Secretary of Education is a woman, his Secretary of Homeland Security is a woman,… https://t.co/UG1OJeM9hk — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 18, 2025