#JOURNALISM: Associated Press Now Making S**t Up Because They Are Big Mad at Trump. “The Associated Press claims to be the gold standard of journalism, but their reporters are about what you would expect: entitled midwits who are emotionally incontinent and who weaponize their hatred for their own ends.”

More fake news from the @AP 1. DOGE doesn’t even have a Facebook page 2. No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety critical functions were terminated https://t.co/vhrusRu3NS — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 17, 2025

