February 18, 2025

#JOURNALISM: Associated Press Now Making S**t Up Because They Are Big Mad at Trump. “The Associated Press claims to be the gold standard of journalism, but their reporters are about what you would expect: entitled midwits who are emotionally incontinent and who weaponize their hatred for their own ends.”

Related: Kaitlan Collins Is Not Very Good At Her Job.

Posted at 8:20 am by Glenn Reynolds