THERE ARE REASONS NOT TO TRUST THIS: I tried to warn you about Tate and you didn’t listen. Now we’re finding out three different cabinet members in Trumps orbit are supporting him and when he goes down in history as Epstein 2.0, we’re going to take a big hit. Wake the fuck up MAGA and stop looking at this like a popularity contest where you have to defend the QB of the football team because he’s “based”.

(For the X-less)

TL:DR: What is this post trying to do. A friend asked me to post in case someone in the administration reads this and can do something. Fine, I’m doing it. but that’s not what this post and others “breaking” the story are trying to do. They have no expectation of anyone reading them having an in with the administration. And even for this blog, it’s a stretch. So, why are posts like this everywhere at once? What do they hope to achieve? The only thing I can think, reinforced by a bunch of the commenters is “Abandon Trump now.” Or even better “Turn on him.” … ask yourself what good that does. Right now. At this time.

Now, if you’re prepared to read more — and aren’t a Trump administration insider. If you are, skip to the last two graphs — read on:

First, the accounts echoing this are all fairly suspect (how suspect? they’re peddling the “Trump was a buddy of Epstein” lie.) Second the whole “Trump is pressuring Romania on the Tates” is …. poorly sourced. There is only one source in Financial Times which is not the most reliable of sources, and it quotes “unnamed” sources. Third, everything I read about it is written in precisely this bombastic way “Wake the fuck up” like, you know, the people who preferred Trump to Kamala because they’re mildly allergic to communism are somehow going to fix everything by “waking up.” This is quintessential leftist wording and ideas. Fourth it relies on guilt by association “Three different cabinet members in Trump’s orbit support Tate.” Cool beans. Guilt by association is it? Well, don’t drink water. I have it on good authority that Hitler and Stalin both drank water. This too is a patented leftist trade mark thought process. Fifth “we’re going to take a big hit.” Que? I’m extremely online and have been for decades. I had to ask people to fill me in on Tate. Joe and Jane six pack couldn’t care less about Tate. (And are iffy on Epstein, for that matter. We care, yes, but we’re extremely online and political addicts.) They care about the economy being fixed. They care about there being jobs. They care about their neighborhoods not being terrorized by Venezuelan gangs. They care about their meds not coming from China.

So, take a deep breath, stop hyperventilating, and stop listening to “urgent, you must act noooowwww.” Unless, of course, you are with the Trump administration, in which case you might want to look into this and see if we’re helping the Tates beyond “they’re US citizens and we don’t abandon our people.” Are they traffickers and pedophiles? I don’t know.

I’m totally willing to believe they’re bad hombres but, most of all, what I hear about them tells me that they are idiots. And if we need idiots, we can hire leftists.

So, if you are in the Trump administration or close to someone who is look into this. And at least do a statement to clarify it or whatever. If you’re not… Well, everything I read on it reads super-manipulative. And I don’t feel like hyperventilating today.