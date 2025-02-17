HAS TRUMP EXHAUSTED THE LEFT? Reaction to news late last week that Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought’s delegating to his top politically appointed deputies budget allocation authority. That’s a big deal if you understand the crucial role OMB plays in developing and administering the federal budget before and after Congress completes its work.

Folks on the Left traditionally have far better understood the crucial importance of their control of the federal bureaucracy, and thus reacted vastly more quickly and decisively to what they perceive as any attack on its power or perogatives.

But then came Donald Trump II armed to the teeth with eight years worth of hard lessons learned about the Left and its bureaucracy. His first three weeks have seen an unexpected assault on multiple fronts on every major aspect of the federal Leviathan, including the bureaucracy.

Yes, the federal worker unions and their litigious Left-wing non-profit allies predictably headed to federal court in waves in the first two weeks, cheered on by the Mainstream Media.

But then comes week three, Vought makes his move, and it’s all but critics. To be sure, Monday was a federal holiday and the courts were closed, so maybe there will be a new wave tomorrow. But check out my report today in The Epoch Times for more on the muted reaction to a key prong of the Trump campaign to reform the federal government and its workforce.