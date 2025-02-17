CDR SALAMANDER: USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Got Bumped Ugly. “No one was killed, no flooding, no injuries. We got lucky.”

Plus:

If, as initially reported, after TRUMAN gets patched up in Souda Bay and can complete her deployment, well, that is a great thing for the other CVN’s in our fleet. They won’t have to cover her unexpected absence.

Let this be another reminder that we do not have enough aircraft carriers and airwings, and because of decisions made in the last half decade, the problem will get worse. We simply do not have enough CVN authorized to replace the ones that will decommission. Our airwings are short on aircraft, and the aircraft they have are limited in range due to both design and the myopic removal of organic tanking assets (buddy tanking does not count).