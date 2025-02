AN INDEPENDENT DOJ IS ONLY IMPORTANT WHEN THE PRESIDENT IS REPUBLICAN. DUH.

""I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy." – AG Eric Holder.

Ah yes. The famously independent DOJ of Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/Mx3Rq2IG8z

— Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 17, 2025