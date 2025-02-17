HALF OF ALL PALESTINIANS ARE EX-PATS: There are actually an estimated six million Palestinians who do NOT live in Gaza or the West Bank, but when was the last time you read or heard that fact mentioned in the Mainstream Media. Richard Pollock, in his latest Substack column, further notes that there are two million Palestinians living in Israel.

“Having established themselves for half a century or more in their adopted homes, few consider going back to the West Bank or Gaza. So living outside of the Gaza Strip isn’t unthinkable. In fact, it has been thinkable for quite some time,” Pollock points out.

“And there is another special kind of Palestinian expat that has been a well-kept secret. This group consists of fabulously wealthy Palestinians who are derisively called by the Palestinian man-on-the-street as the ‘exiled bourgeoise of Palestine,’” he adds.

In other words, don’t believe the claim the Palestinians can only live in Gaza and the West Bank. So why do the people pushing that claim do so? Could it be they have a stake through Non-Government Organizations (NGO) in the funding that would flow to re-settling the two million displaced by the conflict incited by the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre of more than 1,000 innocent Israelis.