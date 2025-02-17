MEET THE EMPEROR PENGUIN: Why anybody or any creature would be found in the Antarctic region of the Earth is beyond me, but there are some rather amazing animals there. Regardless of your views on evolution, ID, etc., check out this John 10:10 video on HillFaith detailing the remarkable ways the largest of the multiple Penguin types keeps warm. We do live in a wondrous world, regardless how you think it came to be.