ONGOING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION BY ‘THE PHD PROJECT”? 11 universities in NC, and many others across America, are paying $3,000-$5,000 a year to be part of a group holding conferences that specifically exclude whites and Asians.

Grutter and the subsequent 25 years of lies about racial preferences has been nearly as destructive to race relations as the previous iteration of “separate but equal.” It’s probably O’Connor’s greatest mistake.