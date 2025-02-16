JOHN KASS: Boss Madigan Goes Down. “I opposed the Combine, the insular corruption of Illinois, the crooked lawyers, and especially the corrupt journalism of Springfield and Chicago that fawned over Boss Madigan and other political leaders over the decades, all those Combine jackals and hyenas laughing. It fed hopelessness and profound cynicism of the people.”

Plus: “States like Illinois, California, New York, and Michigan are political cesspools. Yet, they contribute quite a bit to the gross domestic product of the United States. Imagine what the US GDP would be if those states weren’t corrupt cesspools and were trying to empower businesses.”