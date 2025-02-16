FEAR AND LOATHING ON KALORAMA HEIGHTS:
In a town with only one industry, reducing government is a sacrilegious act. It is one thing to run on reducing government and quite another thing to actually mean it…https://t.co/jYQLE1uhQI
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2025
The idea of a transfer of power—especially one resulting from (gasp) an election—is terrifying to The Deep State™️ and to The Uniparty™️
Unrivaled, unreviewable, unchecked power is their whole game
And they’re about to lose https://t.co/ClxitjWgaX
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 16, 2025
Worth watching. Klobuchar appears genuinely uncomfortable, even nervous. Also pretty scattered narrative attempt.
Panic from Dems. https://t.co/cRkstlg5zT
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2025
They’re terrified of the money spigot closing and the accountability spigot opening.
Meanwhile, election-deniers are calling this peaceful transfer of power a “coup,” and declaring today a “national day of action” to oppose it. Sounds insurrection-y to me.