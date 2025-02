BEEGE WELBORN: The Dems’ P-Word Problem And Its Historical Parallels. “I saw that and I was like, ‘I am so writing this post. This is history come to life.’”

Related:

You can have a volunteer military made up of dudes like the one on the left or the one on the right.

One will repel the other.

You have to choose. https://t.co/bsGYjiZA8r pic.twitter.com/2deus1THt3

— The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) February 14, 2025