SHOCKING DEVELOPMENTS ALL AROUND:

A school district in Democrat Maine got new EV busses through The EPA’s ‘Clean school bus program’

Winter came and the busses shut down during a run, they were unable to be driven back to the school and abandoned on the side of the road

“They sent the buses back to the… pic.twitter.com/IIiXWHU7Qc

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 15, 2025