A HILLFAITH SATURDAY TWO-FER: First Two-Fer is a look at a burgeoning effort in some corners of evangelical Christianity known as the “Deconstruction Movement.” Typically, some high profile evangelical figure announces that, having “deconstructed” some aspect of their understanding of Christianity, they are no longer Christians.

There is then a flurry of admiring media coverage, the figure gets a few profitable engagements in supportive secular settings, and then we all go on living our lives. It remains to be seen how enduring this phenomenon proves to be.

In the meantime, thoughtful Christians, of whom there are many here among the legions of intelligent Instapunditeers, should find the latest “What Would You Say?” 5:33 video produced by the Colson Center on HillFaith to be quite helpful.

Saturday Two-Fer Number Two: Can one five-letter acronym really explain how the universe came to be? Not in every infinitely fascinating detail, of course not. But Dr. Frank Turek of crossexamined.org shows SURGE goes a long way in answering deep questions in this delightful two-minute graphic video on HillFaith.