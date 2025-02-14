MATT TAIBBI: Germany Opens Big Fat Pie Hole. “German Foreign Minister Boris Pistorius disapproves of J.D. Vance’s criticism of European censorship laws.”
A somewhat different reaction from the NATO Secretary General: “You are absolutely right. We have to grow up.”
Meanwhile, J.D. Vance’s reaction to German criticism is likely to be along these lines:
Apologize for telling them that they shouldn’t arrest people for silently praying? That’s your position? https://t.co/rC6eXlCiZN
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 14, 2025