February 15, 2025

MATT TAIBBI: Germany Opens Big Fat Pie Hole. “German Foreign Minister Boris Pistorius disapproves of J.D. Vance’s criticism of European censorship laws.”

A somewhat different reaction from the NATO Secretary General: “You are absolutely right. We have to grow up.”

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance’s reaction to German criticism is likely to be along these lines:

