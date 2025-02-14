REAGAN’S ‘TERRIBLE SWIFT SWORD’ ASSESSES TRUMP: Donald Devine was Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1985. Trust me, and I worked for him for nearly three years, he earned that moniker.

Today in National Review, Devine provides a finely detailed, historically informed and politically wise evaluation of Trump’s first three weeks, which he describes as “the most well prepared and best performing presidential transition in history. It had the earliest and largest number of cabinet nominees and staff, the most thoughtful and earliest announced executive orders and agency guidance, and a president ready to lead.”

As an example of Devine putting Trump’s federal workforce reforms in historical perspective, consider his assessment of the controversial “Schedule F” proposal:

“There has been much confusion about Trump’s first term Schedule F requirements, now labeled ‘policy career’ managers. These are mid-level careerists who have a major influence on agency policy. President Joe Biden had eliminated Schedule F by portraying it in the media as overruling the merit system.

“In fact, there is no general merit exam, and there has not been one since my day. All Schedule F did, and policy career does now, is restore Carter’s special responsibilities and oversight for mid-level career managers, which had been repealed after union pressure post-Reagan in the 1990s.”

Much more here that puts Trump’s early moves in much-needed context.