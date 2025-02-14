I’VE MENTIONED BEFORE THAT MY NEPHEW IN THE ARMY HAS HAD TROUBLE GETTING FED: Over $151 Million Taken from Soldiers’ Paychecks for Food Costs Spent Elsewhere by the Army. “The Army is repurposing more than half of the money it collects from junior enlisted soldiers for food, according to data reviewed by Military.com. The numbers suggest that a large portion of those funds are not going toward feeding soldiers, a diversion of resources coming at a time when troops increasingly struggle to find nutritious food on base. The money is collected in what amounts to a tax on troops — taken from their Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) payments, roughly $460 per month that is automatically deducted from the paychecks of service members who live in barracks and is intended to help cover food costs. For junior enlisted troops who earn about $30,000 annually, the cost can be consequential. . . . It’s unclear what specifically the additional funds taken from soldiers are being spent on, but they do not appear to be going toward feeding soldiers.”

Feeding the troops properly should be a top priority, and whoever’s behind this should end up in Leavenworth.

Or at least do this: