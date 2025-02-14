THE PEOPLE COMPLAINING ABOUT TRUMP’S LACK OF “DECENCY:”
Sarah Palin brought out her kids once and you called one a retard and made rape jokes about the other….. https://t.co/HrMQMQAheR
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2025
