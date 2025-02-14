SMART MOVE: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought is doing something today that will draw anguished cries of protests from all the usual suspects. Vought is giving his top political deputies delegated authority to make spending allocation decisions.

Why will that send them all around the bend, again? Because OMB is part of the Executive Office of the President and is the central office for managing the day-to-day operations of all federal departments and agencies. It also prepares the President’s budget and has authority to cancel programs that conflict with the Chief Executive’s policy agenda.

Here’s the thing: The deputies to whom Vought is delegating authority are political appointees. Check out my exclusive story this morning at the Epoch Times to understand further why this is a big deal sign the Trump administration is doing what no previous Republican administration has successfully attempted.