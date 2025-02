THIS SEEMS RIGHT: Judge Orders LSU To Return Law Prof To The Classroom Despite His Use Of Vulgar Language In Criticism Of Gov. Landry And President Trump. His comments were puerile and narcissistic, but warranted a talking-to from the Dean, not an attempted firing.

I suspect, though, that he wouldn’t have been out in support of a law professor who said “f*ck Barack Obama” and told students that they should be ashamed if they’d voted for him.