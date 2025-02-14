DON SURBER: Why Democrats hate Hegseth. “Trump hired Hegseth to change the military back into a lean, mean, fighting machine. That is what true warriors want. The president did not have the military behind him in his first term. This time he will succeed because he will have the military on his side instead of the future members of Boeing’s board of directors.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.