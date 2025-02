ALEX THE CHICK WEIGHS IN: Warning to all my legal peeps, most notably myself, that we are ignoring the Normies’ responses to the lawfare at our own peril. The Normies are sick of all of this with reason. So grab your coffee, which we all know has a solid 80% chance of being Irish, and let’s get it.

And as a service to the X deprived, link here. (As opposed to us who are X depraved. Okay, not really, but I commit xooliganism, which is a specialized form of hooliganism on the regular.)