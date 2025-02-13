THEY KEEP ON COMING: Further Tales from Vaccine Hell.

You know what, we need Trump to do an EO making it illegal to discriminate on Covid “vaccine” status. We know it’s not effective. We know it didn’t help anything. But there are still hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people all through society being denied work, or transplants, or admission, due to not having been “vaccinated.” If I had any line into Trump that’s what I’d tell him. Anyone in health care, etc. is still being affected by this stupid requirement.