PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO DO THIS BECAUSE OF THE ACTION THAT WILL BE REQUIRED:

How soon before we begin reviewing logistics service provider contracts, routing, handling, documentation, and IT security policies?

How much of our defense and dual use article supply chains are managed by foreign freight forwarders?

Are these foreign-held freight forwarders -… https://t.co/VKSUiNPL9W

— HUNTSMAN πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@maphumanintent) February 12, 2025